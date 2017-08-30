23 tips for the care and feeding of Windows 10

To the relief of pretty much everyone, the tiled user interface unveiled in Windows 8 is now hidden behind the curtain of the Start button, which looks a lot like the old Windows 7 Start menu.

Click the Window icon to reveal the three parts of the Start Menu.

On the left, a collection of icons gives you shortcuts to common actions and locations.

In the middle, the installed programs are listed in alphabetical order.

On the right, in the open Tile field are apps from various and sundry sources.

You can play with the app tiles to your heart’s content. Just right click on them from here. But if you want to change the Start menu list, you need a third-party add-on such as Start10 or Classic Shell.