How to network: 17 tips for shy people

Sharing information, whether it’s a website, article, report, or phone number, with new contacts builds your credibility, says Northeastern University's Sarikas. So, if you get into a discussion about something you know something about and promise to e-mail a report or article to the person you just meet on a plane, get their card, and make sure you do it.
"When you do what you've said you were going to do, it gives the other person the impression that you keep your word," she says. If you don't, you're just another schmoozer.
This also builds a future into the relationship. Even if that person doesn’t have a job or lead for you now, they might someday, and now they have a way to reach you when that happens.