Hot products at VMworld 2017

Product name: XtremIO X2

Manufacturer: Dell EMC

Pricing: Starts at $282,000

Availability: Available now

Key features: XtremIO X2 is the next generation of Dell EMC’s purpose-built all-flash array. Available now, X2 accelerates the performance of workloads that benefit from deduplication and integrated copy data management (iCDM) for large-scale snapshots, such as VDI and development/test use cases. X2 provides three times the capacity per X-Brick as well as new multi-dimensional scalability to scale up from as low as 7TB to as high as 138TB per X-Brick, scaling out up to eight X-Bricks. X2’s rack density has been increased fourfold, providing up to 5.5PB effective capacity and a capacity density of more than 100TB effective capacity per rack unit. More info.