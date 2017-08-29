Hot products at VMworld 2017

Product name: Liqid Grid and Liqid Command Center
Manufacturer: Liqid
Pricing: Undisclosed
Availability: First quarter 2018
Key features: Liqid's hardware and software platform allows users, either manually or through policy-based automation, to manage and configure physical, bare-metal server systems in seconds. Liqid Command Center software delivers a unified API with software-defined intelligence and Liqid Grid (PCI-Express switches, bays, and carriers) enables disaggregation of industry standard server components. Pools of compute, networking, data storage, and graphics processing can be deployed natively across PCIE, on demand, as bare-metal resources and repurposed when infrastructure needs change. More info.