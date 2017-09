You may have already considered using 3D printers for prototypes and one-off designs, but been put off by the expense and lack of color. The Da Vinci Color from XYZprinting might change that. Like other 3D printers, it builds models a layer at a time using an off-white filament -- but then it colors each layer with its built-in ink-jet printer. The result is models with rich color and smooth blends. It can print objects up to 200x200x150mm, and retails for €3599.