Well, that was both enticing and disappointing – enticing because the upcoming iPhone X is just about everything the rumor mongers said it would be, disappointing because no one will get their hands on one until November.

In case you were under a rock Tuesday, Apple unveiled its iPhones as expected, rolled out the new Apple Watch Series 3, announced that iOS 11 will be available Sept. 19 and even threw in a 4K-capable Apple TV for good measure.

For Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis, Senior Writer Lucas Mearian and freelance writer Michael deAgonia, it was a good day. Consider the iPhone X specifics:

Face recognition that can unlock the phone? Check.

Super Retina OLED display? Check.

Wireless charging? Finally.

Delivery as usual by the end of September? Yes for the also-new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, nope for the iPhone X – the specific Apple device at least two of our tech trio craves. (Mingis is the one waving around a credit card in frustration in this episode.)

That said, this year's Apple event gave us plenty of tech fodder to chew on, including the fact that iOS devices are now a prominent part of the enterprise. As Mearian notes: while Windows hardware may still rock the corporate desktop, iOS devices – iPhones and iPads – rule the roost in mobile.

At least the frustrating wait for the top-end iPhone allows for more time to save up money, an important consideration given that it starts at $999 ($1,149 for the top-top model, despite Mingis' hopes it would cost less).

(And there's always the new Apple TV to tide tech fans over for a few weeks.)

For an audio podcast only, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

This story, "Mingis on Tech: For the new iPhones, 'X' marks the spot" was originally published by Computerworld.