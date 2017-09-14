How the iPhone X changes the way you will use iOS

Apple hopes to make a splash with the iPhone X. It represents "the future of the smartphone," according to Tim Cook, who expects it to set the path for smartphone technology for the next decade.

As such, it will also set the path for the way we use smartphones -- or at least those from Apple -- and that's going to mean a whole new set of gestures to learn, to include in training materials, and to allow for in app design and website interactions.

If your enterprise plans to provide staff with an iPhone X -- or intends to support staff who use their own iPhone X for work -- then here's what you need to know about the new gestures.