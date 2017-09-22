6 DoS attacks that made headlines

One of the first denial-of-service attacks to make headlines occurred on February 7, 2000. The Y2K bug was still fresh in the minds of many, and a 16-year-old attacker who went by the name Mafiaboy, launched one of the largest (if not the largest) denial-of-service attacks of the time.

Mafiaboy’s attack disrupted and even briefly knocked big name websites offline, including CNN.com, Amazon.com, eBay and Yahoo. The attack lasted about a week and throughout much of that time targeted sites couldn’t cope well. According to reports, Mafiaboy had broken into 50 networks and installed software called Sinkhole. He directed Sinkhole to flood the targets with attack traffic.

Following the attack, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the U.S. FBI investigated. It turned out not to take much of an investigation: the Canadian youth was found bragging about his exploits online and he was arrested in April 2000.

In September 2001, Michael Calce (aka Mafiaboy) was sentenced in Canadian juvenile court to 8 months “open custody” including time in a detention center, limited access to the internet, and one year probation.