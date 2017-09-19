HPE reorg calls out India amid 11 most growth geographies

HPE has a new ace up its sleeve. The tech giant announced a new GTM globally in terms of the sales teams and the new focused regions for future growth.

The newly appointed chief sales officer Phil Davis in a mail communication last week to the HPE team globally mentioned on the sales blueprint and company roadmap in detail.

Phil moved to a global role after a three-year tenure in APJ as regional MD and senior VP-Enterprise Group and earlier leading storage for HPE in the region.

Phil Davis replacing HPE veteran Peter Ryan as chief sales officer will report directly to HPE CEO Meg Whitman.

As per the communication mail by Phil Davis, HPE will embark on a new sales structure for the global teams effective from November 01 of 2017.

There will be 11 single country or multi-country groupings called geographies (by HPE). The geographies will represent HPE in markets where we have the most growth opportunities, stated Phil.

HPE Next is a reinvention of the company to enable our team members to be more successful and to realize HPE’s full potential. “The guiding principles of HPE Next are customer first, focus and simplicity. And the new structure premised on these principles will bring our resources and decision-making closer to the customer,” he informed.

Leaders for the new geographies

The leaders for these new eleven geographies are well in place. The leaders and their regions are Gilles Thiebaut: France, Heiko Meyer: Germany, Austria and Switzerland (also known as DACH), Marc Waters: United Kingdom and Ireland, Jose Maria de la Torre: Southern Europe, Luc Opdebeeck: Northern Europe, Johannes Koch: Middle East, Africa & Eastern Europe, Dan Belanger: North America, Alfredo Yepez: Latin America, Narinder Kapoor: Asia Pacific, Hitoshi Yoshida: Japan and Som Satsangi: India.

The new sales structure is very different and highly focused compared to the earlier one followed at HPE.

The company had three key regions as their GTM or sales organization-Americas, Europe (includes Middle East) and APJ (including China, Australia and New Zealand). But the new structure divides Americas region into two, Europe into six regions and APJ has now been split into three regions.

Interestingly, there are only three countries as stand-alone focus geographies and two are from APJ region – India and Japan.

Som Satsangi, MD for HPE India will lead the company operations for the region as per the new structure.

HPE’s industry expertise from Global Industries, Strategic Alliances and Inside Sales (GISA) and Business Development, Enablement, Solutions & Technology (BEST) will be embedded into the geographies so that our customers can benefit the most from these capabilities, said Phil.

Right partnerships and right team

Phil also mentioned about the importance of extending the reach stating that partnership is in our DNA and is one of our company’s three core values.

To better serve partners and enhance their engagement with customers, HPE is combining its channels and alliances organizations under the leadership of Denzil Samuels. Steve Lutz will continue to lead strategy, planning and operations as per the communication by Phil to the HPE team

Providing an update on new leaders driving HPE business, Phil mentioned about Lee Chew Tan and Marylou (ML) Maco to remain a part of our extended team. Lee Chew will lead sales for Hybrid IT, reporting to Alain Andreoli and ML will lead sales for HPE Pointnext, reporting to Ana Pinczuk. Kelly Ducourty will join HPE Pointnext, reporting directly to Ana.

Olivier Suinat departing HPE in early FY18 will help Denzil launch the integrated Channel & Alliance team over next two months and further help the sales leadership team with the transition to the new geography structure.

HPE veterans Jim Merritt and Andy Isherwood too will be retiring from HPE.

Phil Davis mentioned few guiding principles – the top one to keep focused on delighting our customers and partners. A key goal of HPE Next is to make it easier to do business with us, he said.

Phil mentioned about people being the company’s greatest asset. “My commitment to all of you is to work quickly but judiciously through the organization change and keep open honest communications. On the ground, keep positive, do not be distracted by the chatter and continue to treat each other with respect,“ he said in the communication email.

In the communication update email, Phil requests the HPE team to - Make it simple. ‘Complexity is a burden and drags us down. Be brave in removing old constructs – ‘this is the way we always do it’ simply will not work anymore in a world that is moving so quickly,’ says Phil Davis, Chief Sales Officer at HPE.

Breaking the sales strategy into smaller, focused regions might add to HPE revenues and overall growth.

Will that be as easy as it sounds in the competitive tech OEM landscape and cloud-ready, data-driven world?

Let’s wait and watch.