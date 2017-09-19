If you're an Android user who's eagerly been awaiting Android 8.0, a.k.a. "Oreo," the good news is that Google's updated mobile OS has been out since late August and will be gradually making its way in the coming months to a device near you.

Google

If you have one of Google's own smartphones like the Pixel, you may well already have Oreo – just like Computerworld blogger JR Raphael. And that means you've already had time to get used to its new features and tinker with it.

For those still waiting – and depending on when your carrier actually pushes it out, that could be a while – Raphael sat down with Executive Editor Ken Mingis to detail what's new, what's useful and what's changed. (Yes, Mingis is an Apple guy, but he's Android-curious, too.)

While the update offers a variety of changes, Raphael pointed to his Big Three: Picture-in-picture mode, which allows you to view multiple apps on your screen at the same time; Notification snoozing, which lets you set aside notifications to deal with later; and Notification channels, to better manage notifications with more granular options.

(Oreo also has a slew of under-the-hood security improvements, which Raphael has already detailed.)

For an audio podcast only, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

This story, "Mingis on Tech: All about Android 8.0 'Oreo'" was originally published by Computerworld .