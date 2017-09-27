Bossie Awards 2017: The best software development tools

Many tools let you write JavaScript and get iOS and Android apps. React Native is different. For one, it supports NPM style modules. Two, it is designed to be extensible and include native components. Three, it is the product of Facebook, which knows something about mobile apps. Finally, it is based on React, which is probably the most useable JavaScript framework. There are differences between React and React Native but you won’t be in alien territory. If you don’t want to write two code bases for your mobile project, try React Native. It’s my favorite.

— Andrew C. Oliver