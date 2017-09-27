Built on the Lucene index technology, Apache Solr is the distributed index/document database that could, would, and does. Whether you need a simple index or to handle complex embedded documents, Solr is there for you. Finding things in a mountain of text is obviously Solr’s strength but modern Solr lets you do much more including the ability to execute SQL in a distributed fashion or even execute graph queries. The engine has continued to develop with new ”point” types, which execute numeric queries with better performance and smaller indexes.

— Andrew C. Oliver