CockroachDB is a cloud-native SQL database for building global, scalable cloud services that survive disasters. Built on a transactional and strongly consistent key-value store, CockroachDB scales horizontally, survives disk, machine, rack, and even datacenter failures with minimal latency disruption and no manual intervention, supports strongly consistent ACID transactions, and provides a familiar SQL API for structuring, manipulating, and querying data. CockroachDB was inspired by Google’s Spanner and F1 technologies.
