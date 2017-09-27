If you’re a Python developer with a machine learning background you probably know that Scikit-learn has most of what you need. If you did not start with Scikit-learn or this awesome cheatsheet and you discover that the algorithm or implementation you need isn’t actually in Spark MLlib, well, you’ll probably turn to Google and find Scikit-learn. It supports a ton of machine learning and statistical algorithms and provides extensive documentation. So if you’re a machine learning type and comfortable with Python, you’ll want to make sure Scikit-learn is in your toolbelt.

— Andrew C. Oliver