Core ML is Apple's framework for integrating trained machine learning models into an iOS or MacOS app. Core ML supports Apple’s Vision framework for image analysis, Foundation framework for natural language processing, and GameplayKit framework for evaluating learned decision trees. Currently, Core ML cannot train models itself, and the only trained models available from Apple in Core ML format are for image classification. However, Core ML Tools, a Python package, can convert models from Caffe, Keras, scikit-learn, XGBoost, and LIBSVM.
— Martin Heller