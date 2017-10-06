Java microservices profile gets fault-tolerance capabilities

The Eclipse Foundation’s MicroProfile project to add microservices to enterprise Java has released MicroProfile 1.2, which adds capabilities for fault tolerance and security.

New features in MicroProfile 1.2

A fault-tolerance API in MicroProfile 1.2 provides a way for applications to deal with the unavailability of a microservice, said IBM Distinguished Engineer Ian Robinson, who has worked on MicroProfile. When old-style monolithic applications fail, they bring down the entire application. But applications composed of microservices continue to operate if a specific microservcie fails, leading to “more interesting failure scenarios,” he said. To deal with service failures, applications need a way of handling the unavailability of a service, such as to resort to a fallback service if a primary service is unavailable. Such fallbacks are what MicroProfile 1.2 allows.

MicroProfile 1.2 also adds Interoperability with JSON web tokens. With JWT, you can provider a security token in a standard format, so it propagates from one microservice to another.

An externalized configuration capability in MicroProfile 1.2 provides a standard way to import an application configuration from outside a Docker container.

MicroProfile 1.2 also features:

Common annotations.

Metrics.

Health checking.

Where to download MicroProfile 1.2

The source code for MicroProfile 1.2 is available for downloads at an Eclipse webpage.

