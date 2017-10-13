The CSO50 recognizes 50 security projects that demonstrate outstanding thought leadership and business value.

To scale these security strategies throughout the security community, honorees will share case studies of their winning projects at the CSO50 Conference + Awards, being held February 26-28, 2018, at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona. The conference will conclude with an awards ceremony to celebrate the CSO50 honoree organizations and their security leadership.

Join us in congratulating the 2018 CSO50 winners!

2018 CSO50 Award Honorees:

Aetna

Albertsons Companies

Allstate Insurance Company

American Express

American Public Power Association

Arizona State University

Bank of the Ozarks

Bechtel

Bridgewater Associates, LP

Children’s Mercy Kansas Hospital

Cleveland Metropolitan School District

CLP Holdings Limited

Comcast Corporation

Cook County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Cox Automotive

Delta Dental Plans Association

Ellie Mae

Fannie Mae

Finicity

Finning International

GE Aviation

Genpact

HBO Latin America

Health Management Systems

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ

Infosys Limited

innogy SE

Jackson Health System

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lennar

Lifespan

Merit Network

Micron Technology, Inc.

NorthShore University HealthSystem

Polaris Alpha

Premise Health

Prudential Financial

Rainforest Alliance

State of Michigan, Department of Technology, Management and Budget

State of Missouri, Office of Administration

Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA)

The Clorox Company

The Home Depot

Tift Regional Health System

United Nations Development Programme

University of California

University of Pennsylvania

Xerox Corporation (recognized for 2 projects)

This story, "CSO50 2018 winners demonstrate world-class security strategies" was originally published by CSO .