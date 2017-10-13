The CSO50 recognizes 50 security projects that demonstrate outstanding thought leadership and business value.
To scale these security strategies throughout the security community, honorees will share case studies of their winning projects at the CSO50 Conference + Awards, being held February 26-28, 2018, at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona. The conference will conclude with an awards ceremony to celebrate the CSO50 honoree organizations and their security leadership.
Join us in congratulating the 2018 CSO50 winners!
2018 CSO50 Award Honorees:
- Aetna
- Albertsons Companies
- Allstate Insurance Company
- American Express
- American Public Power Association
- Arizona State University
- Bank of the Ozarks
- Bechtel
- Bridgewater Associates, LP
- Children’s Mercy Kansas Hospital
- Cleveland Metropolitan School District
- CLP Holdings Limited
- Comcast Corporation
- Cook County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
- Cox Automotive
- Delta Dental Plans Association
- Ellie Mae
- Fannie Mae
- Finicity
- Finning International
- GE Aviation
- Genpact
- HBO Latin America
- Health Management Systems
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ
- Infosys Limited
- innogy SE
- Jackson Health System
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Lennar
- Lifespan
- Merit Network
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- NorthShore University HealthSystem
- Polaris Alpha
- Premise Health
- Prudential Financial
- Rainforest Alliance
- State of Michigan, Department of Technology, Management and Budget
- State of Missouri, Office of Administration
- Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA)
- The Clorox Company
- The Home Depot
- Tift Regional Health System
- United Nations Development Programme
- University of California
- University of Pennsylvania
- Xerox Corporation (recognized for 2 projects)
This story, "CSO50 2018 winners demonstrate world-class security strategies" was originally published by CSO.