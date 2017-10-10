Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Get 1000+ Hours of Elite AWS, Linux, and DevOps Training for 50% Off

linux
The job market is changing, and demand is booming for those familiar with today's top tech tools. With a subscription to Linux Academy, you can solidify your spot as one of these in-demand (and generously paid) experts with training in OpenStack, Linux, DevOps and more. Plus, subscriptions are currently on sale for over half-off their usual price.

So what does a subscription mean, exactly? A subscription to Linux Academy nets you unlimited access to over 1,200 hours of in-depth video content, labs, study groups, and flashcards. You'll foster real-world skills through hands-on training and even validate your knowledge with certificates earned along the way. Plus, with Linux Academy, you can consult full-time instructors to help you if you get stuck.

Now, you can sign up for a 1-year plan to Linux Academy for only $149, saving more than 50 percent off the normal price.

