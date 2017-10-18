Information security, 2018: What we have here is a failure to plan

IT security is crucial to every business — but it's so omnipresent that it can be difficult to really get a sense of where the industry stands or where it's going. That's why every year, CSO partners with PwC to survey tech security leaders across the world to come up with a snapshot of where we are today as an industry.

THE GLOBAL STATE OF INFORMATION SECURITY® 2018 survey was fielded online to readers of CIO and CSO and clients of PwC from April 24, 2017 to May 26, 2017. The report is based on responses of more than 9,500 CEOs, CFOs, CIOs, CISOs, CSOs, VPs and directors of IT and security practices from more than 120 countries.

Following is a tour of some of the survey's high points, including: