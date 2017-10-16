Score 80+ Hours of C Programming Training for Over 90% Off - Deal Alert

If you're looking to pursue a career in programming, you'd be wise to pick up C as your first coding language. A general-purpose, imperative computer programming language, C is an industry favorite for developing firmware and portable applications, and it's an especially valuable first language to learn since most programming languages are themselves today implemented in C.

With the Complete C Programming Bonus Bundle, you can take the first step towards mastering this tool with more than 80 hours of instruction—and it's on sale for over 90 percent off!

Across 10 courses, this training will take you from beginner to advanced in the concepts and applications of this programming language. You'll dive into the essentials, like C functions, arrays, and strings, and advance your knowledge until you're writing your very own C program. That's some concrete technical experience.

Now, you can get the Complete C Programming Bonus Bundle on sale for $39, saving more than 90 percent off its $928 retail price.

