10 alternative browsers for iOS

Tor, formerly The Onion Router, is a distributed system for anonymizing internet traffic. Onion Browser bakes Tor into an iOS browser, ensuring your ISP can't see what you're browsing, and websites can't see your IP address. They'll still know who you are if you log in with Facebook Connect, though…. This is the original Onion Browser, developed by Mike Tigas. It's open source, so there are numerous clones, some charged for. It's not always clear what advantages, if any, the others bring so choose carefully. This one used to be a paid app, since 2016 it is free. Onion Browser runs on iOS 8.2 or later, on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.