10 smart browser alternatives to Chrome for Android

This browser has one of the longest features of any of the mobile browsers. You can tell Dolphin where you want to go by tapping on one of its speed-dial buttons, selecting a destination from the bookmarks, history or open tabs it has synchronized with your PC, or typing its address. You can also use touch gestures to select favorite destinations, perhaps tracing a C for Computerworld.com and, if that's not enough, with the $0.99 Dolphin Sonar add-on you can control the browser by shaking your phone or speaking to it. There's also a Flash player, an ad and pop-up blocker, and an incognito browsing mode. Dolphin Web Browser is free, and runs on Android versions going back at least as far as 4.1.2.