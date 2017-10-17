10 smart browser alternatives to Chrome for Android

Flash is apparently still a thing in some organizations. If yours is one of them, you can use Puffin Web Browser to access pages coded in Flash. Like Opera Mini, Puffin routes web traffic through proxy servers (Puffin's are in the U.S. and Singapore) that compress graphics to reduce data usage and page download times. This is handy if you want to "bookmark" a file to read at the office later, as you can use Puffin's "download to cloud" function to transfer the file directly to Google Drive without having to store it on your phone first. On the other hand, it means you have to trust Puffin's proxy server with the login details to any site you visit. There's one other wrinkle: Where other browsers promise to remove ads, app is "ad-supported" -- Puffin fans that don't want its ads will have to pay US$3.99/€4.49 for Puffin Browser Pro, which is not ad-supported. Puffin Web Browser is free and runs on Android 4.0 and later.