Linux antivirus and anti malware: 8 top tools

By most estimates, more than 50 percent of web servers on the internet are running some version of Linux or a related *nix. That should be enough to drive home how critical it is to the ongoing success of the Information Age that you analyze, identify, and eradicate malware on or passing through your Linux systems.

Whatever flavor and size of Linux installation you are running — whether a single desktop or a server farm — it’s critical to pay attention to safety and security. In fact, you have to check not only for Linux malware. but also for passive malware that can infect Windows or Mac systems — or Android devices — before you become part of the problem.

We’ve pulled together this roundup of some of the very best malware protection and antivirus programs to help keep your Linux box firmly in the safe zone.