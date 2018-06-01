Groovy, the veteran language for the Java Virtual Machine, has several enhancements on its roadmap, such as to support Java 9 modularity and Java 8 lambda capabilities. Although closely linked to Java, Groovy offers additional capabilities such as the ability to write compile-time transformations and macros.
The Apache Software Foundation plans the following Groovy upgrades in the next year:
- Versions 2.5 is now available for Java 7 and later.
- Version 2.6 and 3.0, both set to arrive in about a year, and both currently available in alpha releases. Version 2.6 is aimed at Java 7 users, and Version 3.0 at Java 8 and 9 users; their capabitiies will be similar.
Where to download Groovy
You can download the various versions of Groovy from the project’s Bintray repository.
Planned Groovy 3.0 features
