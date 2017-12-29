Tech luminaries we lost in 2017

Many scientists are remembered for their accomplishments in a single discipline. Heinz Billing, shown at left in the photo above, made his mark in two diverse fields of research: data storage and gravitational physics.

After earning his Ph.D. at the age of 24, Billing worked at the Aerodynamic Research Institute in Göttingen, Germany. There, he invented a magnetic drum memory used for data storage, earning him the inaugural Konrad Zuse medal. Billing later moved to the Max Planck Institute for Physics, where he oversaw the development of the first German electronic computer, the G1.

Decades later, Billing investigated American physicist Joseph Weber's claims of having detected gravitational waves. Billing not only helped disprove these claims, but developed a prototype interferometer, laying the groundwork for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO). These developments eventually led to the first successful detection of gravitational waves in September 2015. That same year, Billing received The Order of Merit, Germany's highest recognition to individuals for their service to the country.

Billing was 102 when he died.