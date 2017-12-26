Top 10 stories of 2017: Security woes, autonomous machines and a very cool phone

If corporations make a profit they may escape death, but the European Commission says they still have to pay taxes. In October the Commission ruled, in separate cases, that Amazon.com had to pay back taxes amounting to millions of dollars and that Ireland had failed to make Apple pay billions of dollars in taxes. It also unveiled reforms to the way value-added tax (VAT) is collected that will affect businesses selling online across the EU. It was a warning shot for multinationals operating in Europe and seeking to optimize the rates of corporation tax they pay by allocating profits to entities not directly involved in the provision of the goods or services to which the profits relate. It’s a thorny issue that the US is dealing with in its own tax reform legislation.