9 chatbot-building tools

Customer service is expensive. The more complex the product, the more it costs to deliver a great customer experience. Yet it is increasingly customer service—more than any other single factor—that creates loyal customers. So how do you provide instant service where and when people want it without going broke? Get robots to do the heavy lifting.

Online service bots don’t have to jump, carry, or fly. They need only answer basic questions and be available and friendly. Called "chatbots"—or just "bots"—and armed with complex decision trees, artificial intelligence, and a whole stack of optimization and analytical techniques, they are becoming a cost-effective way to improve customer satisfaction.

These little robots are handling pre-sales queries, sales, and support interaction with customers already. And they are getting good at it. So where do you get one of these bots? Build it yourself. It’s easier than you think.