The scandals of IT: Tech's year-long bumpy ride

2017 was a tough year for many. It exposed the dark side of human nature most people have long tried to ignore or deny: Racism, sexism, predatory sexual behavior, and using tech to cheat at things we all agree should be fair.

It was enough to make 1974, Watergate and the resignation President Richard M. Nixon seem positively quaint.

But there was a bright side to living through the dreck. What we consider scandalous serves as a measuring stick of the current moral climate. Sure, 2017 was a rough year. But the very fact that we consider these things scandalous demonstrates that we've come a long way – even if we have a long way to go.

A hundred years ago, a corporate memo offering a biological reason that women earn less than men, women suing for fair pay, powerful men expecting sex on the job, and criminals mucking around with election results might not have raised eyebrows. But in 2017 -- for a populous that grew up on the utopian future vision of, say, Star Trek -- we are shocked.

We may not yet be our best selves. But mistakes are good teachers. Let’s examine them and learn.I