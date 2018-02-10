Think you know web browsers? Take this quiz and prove it.

Pity the poor web browser. Once the undisputed heavyweight champion of Internet applications, it's been largely supplanted now by monolithic social media platforms, mobile technologies, and smartphone apps.

What happened?

In a nutshell, we simply take it for granted now. The web browser may have lost the coolness quotient it sported in, say, 1996. But for desktop surfers, it is still the most efficient way to mine the Internet for information.

Here's our 10-part quiz on the ubiquitous browser. Click on through to find out how well you really know a tool you use every day.