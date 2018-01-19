15 Alexa skills for business success

Already at work in millions of homes, Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is now ready to play a role in the enterprise.

While Amazon expects the move will lead to the creation of new Alexa ‘skills’ or voice commands specifically for businesses, there are already plenty that can help you with your work, whether you’re a developer, an admin, or just looking for some help with business analytics or your to-do list.

As you check out these skills, remember that Alexa is accessible not just from the Echo on your kitchen counter, but also from your smartphone -- whether you’re walking, driving or chilling -- and also your PC.