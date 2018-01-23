Mingis on Tech: 2018 and the Blockchain bubble

After a raft of pilot programs last year, blockchain continues to evolve. It's now seen as the heart of a new global shipping platform that could save companies billions and the underpinnings for a P2P cloud storage endeavor.

Mingis on Tech: 2018 – the year blockchain breaks out   (17:12)
Blockchain continues to evolve and grow, as more companies test it out. It's now seen as the heart of a new global shipping platform that could save companies billions of dollars and as the underpinning for a P2P cloud storage endeavor.
If 2017 was the year blockchain swept the tech industry with the potential to disrupt a variety of verticals -- FinTech, healthcare and shipping – 2018 is already shaping up to be the breakout year for the distributed ledger technology.

Case in point: Maersk and IBM announced earlier this month that they've joined forces to create a new company focused on building a blockchain-based electronic shipping platform. According to Maersk, the platform would effectively supplant an archaic system that now relies on legacy technology, and paper, to track shipments around the world – something that could save billions of dollars.

The platform, Computerworld senior reporter Lucas Mearian explained, is expected to be up and running within three to six months.

Mearian and Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis dove into just what Maersk and IBM are doing, and then Mearian detailed an even bolder effort: The creation of a blockchain-based peer-to-peer (P2P) cloud storage network.

The effort, which involves companies like FileZilla and Atlanta-based Storj Labs Inc., would create a secure, decentralized storage network that would pay for unused storage capacity – either on a PC or even a corporate data center – using cryptocurrency. That's the plan, at least – assuming some very real issues around scaling can be solved.

Those issues, Meariann said, prompted Storj to freeze the number of users it has for the time being until its infrastructure can be re-architected. Storj hopes to have that done in about six months.

For the audio-only version, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

This story, "Mingis on Tech: 2018 and the Blockchain bubble" was originally published by Computerworld.

