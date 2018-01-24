[ Download the CIO Winter 2018 Digital Magazine ]

Highlights from the issue:

Cover story

IT-business alignment (finally) gets real

After years of casual courting, IT and business are finally forging effective ways of working together to pursue shared objectives for digital transformation.

Emerging Tech

Projects primed for machine learning

With AI becoming strategic, look for projects that can give you quick business wins.

Transformation Nation

Matson delivers unified success

Food-service company HMSHost harnesses cross-channel data to optimize dining experiences for hungry travelers.

Leading Tech

4 things successful CIOs know about digital transformation

IDC estimates spending on digital transformation will exceed $2 trillion in 2019; 40 percent of all technology spending will be for digital transformation technologies.

Rethink your IT budgets

Your IT resolution for 2018: build better budget habits.

Applying Tech

Driving automobile design at Ford

Microsoft's HoloLens is transforming several of Ford's design processes. Here's an inside look.

