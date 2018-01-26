When it comes to tech trends we're likely to see in 2018, nothing would likely be more welcome than the end of passwords. With companies looking for ever better ways to protect data, it seems clear that "password123" has no indefinite future. (Nor does you pet's name, if that's what you use.)

But just how quickly passwords will be shunted aside, and by what technology – biometrics? two-factor authentication? algorithms? – remains unclear.

That was topic No. 1 for our panel of tech experts – CSO's Michael Nadeau, Infoworld's Serdar Syegulalp, Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis and Macworld's Michael Simon – as they peer into the near-future to discern what's coming in 2018 and what's not.

Coming: Serverless computing, something that should please developers; more efforts to roll out blockchain in a variety of industries; and – at last – Apple's HomePod high-fidelity speaker that may or may not be smart. (Simon's buying one anyway; so is Mingis – natch.)

[ To view our previous episode, see Tech Talk: Uber hack, Google tracks, AWS packs (in China) ... and Firefox is back. ]

If you want skip around among the topics we cover:

Our "death-of-the-password" discussion, comes first.

At the 10:31 mark , Mingis details how far blockchain has moved beyond its cryptocurrency roots

, Mingis details how far blockchain has moved beyond its cryptocurrency roots At the 20:30 mark , Syegulalp explains what "serverless computing" is (and isn't) and why it's important

, Syegulalp explains what "serverless computing" is (and isn't) and why it's important And then finally at the 28:01 mark, Simon weighs in on why he's planning to get one of Apple's new HomePods (it arrives Feb. 9), even though it's high-priced and (for now, at least) seemingly under-featured.

This story, "Tech Talk: What's trending for 2018? " was originally published by Computerworld .