Tech Talk: What's trending for 2018?

The end of passwords may – or may not – be nigh. Blockchain is clearly evolving, as is 'serverless' computing. And our panel remains convinced Apple's HomePod is late to the game.

Executive Editor, Computerworld |

IT Insights
Our tech panel envisions the end of passwords, looks at how blockchain is evolving, details why 'serverless' computing is a boon to devs and wonders why Apple's HomePod seems late to the game.
When it comes to tech trends we're likely to see in 2018, nothing would likely be more welcome than the end of passwords. With companies looking for ever better ways to protect data, it seems clear that "password123" has no indefinite future. (Nor does you pet's name, if that's what you use.)

But just how quickly passwords will be shunted aside, and by what technology – biometrics? two-factor authentication? algorithms? – remains unclear.

That was topic No. 1 for our panel of tech experts – CSO's Michael Nadeau, Infoworld's Serdar Syegulalp, Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis and  Macworld's Michael Simon – as they peer into the near-future to discern what's coming in 2018 and what's not.

Coming: Serverless computing, something that should please developers; more efforts to roll out blockchain in a variety of industries; and – at last – Apple's HomePod high-fidelity speaker that may or may not be smart. (Simon's buying one anyway; so is Mingis – natch.)

[ To view our previous episode, see Tech Talk: Uber hack, Google tracks, AWS packs (in China) ... and Firefox is back. ]

If you want skip around among the topics we cover:

This story, "Tech Talk: What's trending for 2018? " was originally published by Computerworld.

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor, News & Strategy at Computerworld.

