Microsoft Garage, an outlet for experimental projects at the company, is offering an app to help Visual Studio users prototype interfaces for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) applications for Windows 10 as well as for Android apps.

Called Ink to Code, this Windows 10 app lets developers build wireframe sketches and export them to Visual Studio, making it quicker to prototype interfaces. Developers and designers can use the app for collaboration, with Ink to Code providing a canvas for brainstorming meetings and bridging the gap between collaborators with different levels of technical knowledge.

Sketches of basic elements are captured and translated into the early incarnations of an application. Initially, visual elements are supported such as labels, text fields and images.

Ink to Code uses the Smart Ink technology built into UWP. Introduced last year in the Windows 10 Creators Update, Smart Ink uses artificial intelligence to understand a user’s writing and intent. Smart Ink was added to Windows Ink.

Where to download Ink to Code

You can download Ink to Code for free from the Microsoft Store. It is available in the United States and Canada at the moment.

This story, "Visual Studio gets an app for sketch-based UI prototyping" was originally published by InfoWorld .