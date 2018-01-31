10 project management myths to avoid

Every industry, profession and company develops and operates with rules and guidelines. Alongside these, myths emerge, and the project management profession is no different. Here are the 10 most commonly held project management myths. Recognizing these project management myths and working to overcome the challenges they can create is vital in ensuring that projects are planned, executed, and completed based on best practices instead of misconceptions.

1. Everything within a project is fixable

Project management professionals are wizards at leading teams in the successful execution of projects, reducing risks, collaborating with stakeholders, resolving conflict and a host of other things — but they are not magicians. Project managers cannot fix everything, especially when problems have gone unaddressed for too long. It is important for project managers, stakeholders and sponsors to recognize and accept when it is time to close off a task or initiative, instead of pouring more resources into trying to fix a lost cause.

2. Clients always know what they want

It is usually assumed that stakeholders know what they are looking for. More often than not, however, they only understand what they are hoping to achieve, not what exactly is required, how realistic their wish list is, or how various parts of the wish list contradict one another. This is where project managers and their teams can help narrow down the stakeholders’ wish list to help identify project goals that meet the stakeholders’ strategic goals. Without zooming in on the stakeholders’ real intended needs, a project can miss the mark with very little effort.

3. A previous project template is a recipe for future success

Regardless of how well a previous project was planned and executed, applying the same approach, techniques, tools, collaboration style, or methodology to a similar project is no guarantee of success. There are many other internal or external factors that could alter the outcome of a project, such as timing, process, human, technological, cultural, or other differences. What may seem to be a slight change could translate into a significant gap down the road. Each project should be planned and executed separately; yes, some aspects of previous projects can be applied, but with due diligence and only when appropriate.

4. All project managers can execute any project successfully

Although a large percentage of project management professionals (PMPs) have the same training and are required to meet the same educational and experience requirements, they are not all the same. No matter how similar two project management professionals may appear on paper, each individual brings different attributes to the table. Their experiences, vision, leadership and collaboration styles, approaches, project or industry exposure, and lessons learned will shape what they offer and how they approach any given project.

5. New project managers aren’t as effective as veterans

Every project manager should be assessed based on their education and training, experience, and approach to project management. But experience is no guarantee of success, and lack of experience is no guarantee of failure. Some projects require the experience of a veteran project manager and other projects require a fresh set of eyes that can see the project from a new vantage point. It can be hard for seasoned project managers, stakeholders or sponsors to accept that a newer approach from a less experienced project manager may create an opportunity for greater project success at times.

6. Project managers can resolve any conflict

Many project managers excel at conflict resolution, but that doesn’t mean they can resolve every conflict. Project managers often have to approach sponsors to assist in resolving conflicts that involve team members, stakeholders, and/or the project manager herself. In these instances, outside help or mediation will be required. Conflict resolution requires a willingness by all parties to resolve issues, and if all parties are not willing to do so, project managers simply cannot work miracles.

7. Scope changes indicate a project is headed for trouble

Scope changes are a common occurrence for projects and do not necessarily signal trouble or project failure. In fact, depending on the industry, nature of the project, project complexity, or other factors, scope changes can be an expected or necessary event. Concern around scope changes occur when changes are frequent and unexpected, and when the future direction of a project remains uncertain after the scope change.

8. The project manager is the top expert on a team

This is a common misconception, sometimes on the part of stakeholders, sponsors, teams, vendors or project managers themselves. A project manager's role is to facilitate, guide and mentor throughout the lifecycle of a project, and leverage the knowledge of subject matter experts from other areas of the company to help execute a project.

9. If a project is within budget and on-time it will be successful

Believe it or not many projects have been executed within budget and on time and completely missed the mark with deliverables. Although budget, timely delivery, and quality are the cornerstones of project management there are many other considerations. Final deliverables, the manner in which the project was executed, stakeholder satisfaction, team synergy, and many other factors play a role in the success or failure of a project. Ultimately the stakeholders determine whether a project was a success.

10. Projects are done at sign-off

By the time stakeholders have accepted deliverables and signed off, project team members may be inclined to consider a project complete. The truth is, without taking the time to review lessons learned (and there will be lessons learned in any project), a project is not truly complete. Team members may be tempted to think of lessons learned as a repetitive exercise and a waste of time — particularly when they just want to get on with the new project — but this portion of the project is critical in helping teams not to repeat mistakes. All team members should be present during this portion of the project to reduced errors and create more value for future stakeholders.

