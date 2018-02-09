On GitHub, developers are spending more time on cross-platform development, deep learning, and acquring new coding skills, based on the popular code-sharig site’s analysis of activity on GiHub in 2017.

Google’s Angular JavaScript framework and TensorFlow machine learning library have experienced upticks in participation. Projects for learning, such as GitHub’s Coding Interview University, also have done well.

For multiplatform and web development, the Angular CLI project, which provides a command-line interface for Angular applications, more than doubled its number of contributors from 2016 to 2017. Interest in the Angular framework itself also increased, as did participation in Facebook’s React JavaScript UI library and GitHub’s own Electron framework.

Github also took note of the growing profile of artificial intelligence across different industries. Projects that have seen increased interest include:

TensorFlow, with 2.2 times more visitors than the year before. The companion TensorFlow Models project, for implementing models, had 5.5 times more visits.

The Keras high-level neural networks API, written in Python.

Mozilla’s Project DeepSearch, providing a speech-to-text engine leveraging machine learning.

Increasingly popular projects related to learning to code, coding best practices, and getting jobs included:

GitHub’s analysis looks at contributor, visitor and star activity to determine which projects are attracting interest.

This story, "For developers, the focus is deep learning, multiplatform, and coding skills" was originally published by InfoWorld .