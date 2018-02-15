13 emerging IT certifications for today’s hottest skills

IT is evolving rapidly, and the skills required to succeed in IT are changing quickly as well. Cloud computing, cybersecurity and data analytics are just a few of the skills employers will look for in the next few years, and several certifications are emerging to help you demonstrate your expertise.

Global Knowledge’s 2017 IT Skills and Salary Report identified a number of new and emerging certifications aimed at skills that are “leading the charge,” according to Global Knowledge.

Here are 13 IT certifications on the rise to help you get an edge on the competition in landing a lucrative role for the years ahead.

Cisco CCNA Cyber Ops

The CCNA Cyber Ops certification from Cisco demonstrates proficiency in rapid threat detection, having a vigilant and proactive eye for security and the ability to protect organizations in a Security Operation Center (SOC) setting. At the end, Cisco promises you will be prepared for “a career working with associate-level cybersecurity analysts within security operation centers.”

Prerequisites:

There are no prerequisites to take the CCNA Cyber Ops exam.

CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CSA+)

The CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CSA+) certification is designed for validating an intermediate-level of cybersecurity skills. These include risk analysis, threat detection, system configuration and data analysis and interpretation, “with the end goal of securing and protecting applications and systems within an organization,” according to CompTIA.

Prerequisites:

CompTIA Network+ or CompTIA Security+ skills (or equivalent knowledge).

Three to four years of hands-on security experience.

It’s recommended you complete the CompTIA Security+ exam first, but not required.

EC-Council Certified Network Defender (CND)

The CND certification is a rigorous program that involves a lab-intensive, instructor-led training course that takes place over five eight-hour days. The certification course covers a wide array of security topics, validating your proficiency in areas like designing and implementing security policy, troubleshooting security software, performing risk assessment, learning to detect and respond to threats and much more.

Prerequisites:

There are no prerequisites to complete the CND certification.

Google Certified Professional – Cloud Architect

The Google Cloud Architect certification asses your cloud architecture abilities using the Google Cloud Platform to design, manage, implement, secure and scale business solutions. The certification covers designing and planning a cloud solution architecture, designing for security and compliance, managing the cloud infrastructure and architecture and optimizing process to reach business goals.

Prerequisites:

There are no prerequisites to complete the GCP: Cloud Architect certification.

Google Certified Professional – Data Engineer

The Google Data Engineer certification also falls under the Google Cloud Certified family and is designed to demonstrate your skills using the GCP, but it focuses on security, reliability, scalability and efficiency of the systems you build. It also ensures you know how to align cloud infrastructure to reach established business goals.

Prerequisites:

There are no prerequisites to complete the GCP: Data Engineer certification.

IBM Certified Solutions Architect – SoftLayer v1

The IBM Certified Solutions Architect – SoftLayer v1 certification establishes your ability to understand, build and manage IBM’s SoftLayer infrastructure as a service. Certified professionals will know how to analyze a client’s needs or business requirements in order to appropriately plan for and design a cloud solution using a logical diagram.

Prerequisites:

Pass the entry-level C5050-101 – IBM SoftLayer Solution Architect V1 exam.

Basic knowledge of IBM consulting principles.

General knowledge of concepts found in the iBM Solutions Advisor – SoftLayer v1 exam.

IBM Solutions Advisor – SoftLayer v1

The IBM Solutions Advisor – SoftLayer v1 certification is designed for Cloud and SoftLayer Sellers, Cloud Advisors and Cloud Architects. It covers the data, networking and security capabilities of SoftLayer — certifying your general skills using the technology.

Prerequisites:

Pass the entry-level C5050-100 exam.

Understanding of IBM SoftLayer’s offerings and capabilities.

Knowledge of SoftLayer in an e-commerce environment.

IBM Certified Designer – IBM Cognos Analytics Author Reports V11

The IBM Certified Designer – IBM Cognos Analytics Author Reports v11 certification is for professional report authors. It covers report-building techniques, creating query models, SQL, using relational data models, queries, enhancing reports with HTML, tips for creating customized reports and managing professional reports.

Prerequisites:

IBM Cognos Analytics for Consumers (v11.0) certification.

Understanding of general business requirements.

MCSE: Cloud Platform and Infrastructure

The Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE): Cloud Platform and Infrastructure focuses on Windows Server and Microsoft Azure; it demonstrates proficiency in running a modern data center. The certification covers cloud technology, identity management, systems management, virtualization, storage and networking.

Prerequisites:

An MCSA Certification in Windows Server 2016, Cloud Platform Linux on Azure or Windows Server 2012.

MCSE: Data Management and Analytics

The MCSE: Data Management and Analytics certification focuses on Microsoft data products and services both on-site and cloud-based. It demonstrates your skills in “SQL administration, building enterprise-scale data solutions and leveraging business intelligence data.”

Prerequisites:

An MCSA certification in SQL Server 2012/2014 or SQL 2016 Database Administration, Database Development, BI Development, Machine Learning, BI Reporting or Data Engineering with Azure.

MCSE: Mobility

The MCSE: Mobility certification is tailored for demonstrating your skills in a BYOD enterprise environment. It’s focused on those working in desktop support or in any related field that deals with enterprise-level management of non-enterprise mobile hardware and software.

Prerequisites:

An MCSA: Windows 10 certification.

MCSE: Productivity Solutions Expert

The MCSE: Productivity Solutions Expert certification is designed for network and computer systems administration. It validates skills necessary for moving to the cloud, increasing efficiency and agility, improving data retention and minimizing security risks in the enterprise in a Microsoft environment.

Prerequisites:

An MCSA certification in Office 365, Windows Server 2012 or Windows Server Side 2016.

MCSD: App Builder

The MCSD: App Builder certification is for application developers. It focuses on modern and cutting-edge skills for developing the most innovative mobile and web applications and services using Microsoft software and hardware.

Prerequisites:

An MCSA certification in Web Applications or Universal Windows Platform.

