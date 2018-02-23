What’s new in Google’s Dart language

Google’s Dart language, once positioned a potential replacement for JavaScript in the browser, is being rebooted for client-side web and mobile development in Version 2 of the language. A beta version is now available.

Dart 2 features a strengthened type system, a cleaned-up syntax, and a rebuilt developer tool chain. Dart has a succinct syntax and can run on a VM with a just-in-time compiler, with the compiler enabling stateful, hot reload during mobile development.

Developers also gain from fast development cycles where code can be edited, compiled, and replaced in apps running on a device. Compiling code ahead of time provides fast startup, Google said.

Dart can be compiled to native code for ARM and x86 platforms. Google has used the language to build applications for iOS, Android, and the web.

Dart 2 features

Capabilities for client-side development in Dart 2 include:

Strong typing to catch bugs earlier, boost quality, and improve applications built by large teams.

Defining the UI as code so the need for context switching between a UI markup language and the programming language is reduced.

The language also has web-specific libraries such as dart:html and a full web framework.

Where to download Dart 2

You can try the beta of Dart 2 in Flutter by downloading it GitHub or via the Dart SDK.

