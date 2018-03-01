10 security buzzwords that need to be put to rest

Sales teams talk about ‘synergy’ and ‘paradigm shifts.’ Technology professionals bandy about ‘next-generation,’ ‘disruptive,’ and ‘cutting-edge.’ But no matter how many times otherwise intelligent people claim to “leverage their technology to…” it won’t lever the noun ‘leverage’ into a verb.

Information security, too, has its share of overused buzzwords. If you live in this world, you've probably heard them so many times that they barely register anymore.

Here are ten terms we would like to see permanently retired.