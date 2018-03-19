Insider threat examples: 7 insiders who breached security

There is an even chance that you have—or will have someday—an enemy within. According to McAfee, insiders are responsible for 43 percent of data breaches. The Information Security Forum puts that number at 54 percent. Whatever number you believe, bad actors on the inside are a real problem.

Protecting your kingdom from an insider threat is a different war. It’s hard to define, its soldiers are difficult to identify, and it can’t be stopped with better antimalware. It is a war that must be fought with knowledge, intelligence and internal protocols.

The first step toward fighting this enemy is to understand him. To that end, we have gathered together some egregious examples of insiders who have brought their own kingdoms to their knees.

