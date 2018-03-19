How to use Skype for Business

If you want a more impromptu gathering, then fire up Skype for Business and click on “Meet Now” at the top of the window. (On a Mac you’ll find it under the Conversations menu.) Now that you’ve started a conversation, you can invite people to join it. To do that, click either the large “Invite More People” button under the list of participants, or the round button in the top right corner containing symbols for two people and a plus sign. (There’s just one person on the button on the Mac.) This will bring up a dialog in which you can click on the name of a contact, or start typing the name or phone number of someone in your contacts book.

But there’s another way if you want to invite someone who isn’t part of your organization, or doesn’t have Skype for Business installed. Start by clicking on the “More options” button at the bottom right (the circle containing three dots) and select “Meeting entry info.” This will bring up a dialog allowing you to copy a link to a web version of the meeting that you can send via email, IM or whatever you normally use. When they click on the link, they can choose to join a browser-based version of the meeting.