How to get the top IT salary in 2018

When it comes to salary maximization, having the right skills is one thing: Putting them to work in the right place is another.

Dice identified banking, financial services and insurance as the best-paying industry for IT workers, with an average salary of $108,527. Aerospace and defense ($104,079) came a close second, with salaries in these top two industries growing at over 4 percent in 2017. IT salaries in the medical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are rising fast too, up 3.6 percent to an average of $100,534, and seem set to soon overtake those in the utilities and energy sector (down 2.8 percent to $100,622).

Other sectors paying their IT workers well include professional services ($99,908), computer software ($97,045), computer hardware ($96,265), consumer products ($95,400) and telecommunications ($95,346). Not shown on the slide are the places IT workers earn the least: at non-profits and in education. Presumably other things motivate those who work in places like that.