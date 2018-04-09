Five servers that exist thanks to the Open Compute Project

The Open Compute Project began life when Facebook asked the question, “What if we could design our own servers, rather than having to take what vendors offer?”

The answer was a series of designs for servers that would be cheaper to build and operate. Facebook decided that it stood a better chance of finding a manufacturer for its designs if others wanted to buy them too, so with the support of Intel and Rackspace, it opened up its designs and invited others to build and build on them too.

Microsoft, a prolific user of server hardware to run its Azure cloud services, took a keen interest, and suggested improvements and even complete designs of its own.

Now vendors including Hewlett Packard Enterprise are manufacturing servers to these open designs, so you can profit too.