Spring 2018: Secrets of highly innovative CIOs

Highlights from the issue:

Cover story

Secrets of highly innovative CIOs

Forward-looking CIOs are not only modernizing legacy systems, but redefining how IT works. Here’s a look at how to shift from being an IT order-taker to a next-gen technology leader.

Emerging Tech

5 IoT trends to watch

Many organizations are already incorporating IoT technologies into their products, processes and work flows, but 2018 is shaping up to be a breakout year for deployments.

Transformation Nation

MRE IT makes the shift to entrepreneurship

How MRE Consulting’s IT staff stepped out of its comfort zone and brought an internal tool to market.

Applying Tech

Doubling down on innovation

From reverse pitching to crowdsourcing, CIOs are embracing an array of approaches to innovation to facilitate digital transformations.

Leading Tech

Good business metrics drive responsive IT

Are your IT measurement metrics still focused on efficiency and not on what is meaningful to the business? If so, it’s time to make a change.

3 considerations for redesigning the IT organization

Designing a robust IT organization for the future does not require a “big bang” approach.

