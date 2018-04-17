Hottest cybersecurity products at RSA 2018
The RSA Conference has become a key venue for cybersecurity vendors to announce new products. Here are a few of the most interesting new tools being shown there.
RSA Conference kicks off
Visitors to RSA, the world's largest security conference held in San Francisco in April, can hear about the latest strategies for fighting cyberattacks. They can also check out the exhibition areas, where they can see the latest hardware and software to protect their valuable corporate assets. Here's a quick run-down of some of the new products announced at the conference or shown there for the first time.
Cybersecurity Asset Management Platform
Key features: Gives you a comprehensive view of all devices on your network using an extensible plugin system to gather data from the security and management tools you already have, including identity and authentication systems, NAC, firewalls, vulnerability scanners, switches, SIEM, EDR, and more.
Axonius
beSOURCE
Key features: beSOURCE is a static application security testing tool that aims to educate developers about the problems it finds. It's built on a compiler-free inspection engine and works with several programming languages. The first release is a stand-alone tool for individual developers; future versions will support enterprise and cloud deployments.
Beyond Security
HaXM
Key features: HaXM is an advanced persistent threat (APT) simulation platform that automatically attacks your network and then reports on how any vulnerabilities discovered can be remediated. It can be run on premises or from the cloud.
Redback
Key features: SIEMonster's Redback security monitoring appliance will keep tabs on the internet of things in your home or small office, sending alerts of hacking attempts or available firmware updates to your smartphone. Redback will run Cog Systems' D4 Secure platform to encrypt storage, harden the OS and secure its VPN link to the SIEMonster cloud.
SIEMonster and Cog Systems
Kenna Application Risk Module
Key features: The Kenna Application Risk Module combines information from static and dynamic application security tests, bug bounties and exploit intelligence to score risks by application and by vulnerability. Part of the Kenna Security Platform.
Kenna Security
Starlight
Key features: Aella Data reckons its Starlight pervasive breach detection system can detect a breach within minutes, rather than days. Its network telemetry captures information from layers 4 through 7, allowing it to identify session duration and the applications used.
Aella Data
ORION 2.0
Key features: This agentless software suite provides remote-access capabilities for global defensive network operations and live threat analysis. Version 2.0 improves scalability and performance, and adds a new dashboard with customizable analytics, and a new API for integration with existing endpoint monitoring and SIEM (security information and event management) products.
root9B
Secdo Alert Correlation
Key features: The causality analysis tool collects streams of data from all corporate endpoints, analyzing them in real time to highlight how threats enter the network. If several streams match threat patterns, the system presents them in order of danger. Alert correlation is part of Secdo's endpoint security and incident response platform.
Secdo
Firemon Global Policy Controller
Key features: Enforces global policy by automatically performing compliance checks before applications or assets are pushed onto the network. Can translate business intent into specific security rules, offering self-service security to devops and other application owners. Allows fine segmentation of policies and adapts to network changes.
FireMon
ForeScout CounterACT
Key features: CounterACT is an agentless device visibility platform. It can auto-classify enterprise devices based on crowd-sourced information on over 3 million different device types. Version 8 of CounterACT now supports up to 2 million devices in a single enterprise manager.
ForeScout