Innovative CIOs make shift to managing IT as a product

Leading-edge CIOs are pursuing new IT operating models characterized by agile development and continuous delivery cycles. And while co-creation with the business is the latest recipe for IT-business alignment, CIOs must also ensure their workflows match attendant value streams.

In short, they must stop thinking of their services as projects and start managing them as products, says Mik Kersten, founder and CEO of Tasktop, and author of Project to Product: How to Survive and Thrive in the Age of Digital Disruption with the Flow Framework. Unfortunately, most CIOs don’t manage IT this way, preferring to track budgets and to-do lists, says Kersten.

“They think in terms of projects,” Kersten, speaking of the majority of CIOs, to CIO.com. “Instead of incremental value delivery, they’re focused on one-year projects. Well, if you have 10 of these projects, it can’t possibly work.”

Here’s how several IT leaders are overhauling their IT operations and culture to make the shift to incremental value.