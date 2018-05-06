The biggest security startup deals of 2018 (so far)

Despite high demand for more and better cybersecurity products, investment in U.S. venture-capital backed security companies is falling. What little investment there is has tended to favor companies applying machine learning techniques to security problems. After a peak of 60 deals worth a total of $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2017, VC investment in U.S. cybersecurity companies dropped back to a level last seen in late 2016, with 51 deals worth a total of $528 million in the first quarter of 2018, according to a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights. Here are the five largest dealmakers that will be bringing you the next wave of security technology.