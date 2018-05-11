10 competitors Cisco just can't kill off

Huawei is a 31-year old company that has been competing very successfully against Cisco – especially outside the U.S. – in telecommunications and enterprise networking. In fact, by some analysts’ accounts Cisco and Huawei are the two companies battling it out over the Ethernet-switching world these days. IDC says Cisco’s Ethernet switching share rose about 7 percent and market share went to 57 percent, in the third quarter of 2017. Huawei, on the other hand did well, too, seeing its Ethernet switch revenue grow 14 percent year-over-year in the third quarter of 2017 for a market share of about 8 percent, up from 7 percent in 3Q16.