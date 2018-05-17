10 top-paying cloud skills

Though overall tech salaries leveled off in 2017, demand for specialized skills remains hot, with salaries for IT pros versed in cloud computing, process management, big data and others rising, according to the 2018 Dice Tech Salary Survey. In these areas, where skills are outpacing the national average, “salaries for skills where employers have to compete for a limited supply do come with a premium,” says Michael Durney, president and CEO of DHI Group, the parent company of Dice, in the research summary.

If you’re looking to add skilled cloud talent, you’ll need to understand what the market is supporting for talent with certain cloud skills, or miss losing out to your competition. Based on findings from Dice’s survey, here are the 10 highest-paying cloud skills, their average salary and the change year-over-year.