Strange and scary IoT hacks

It's no secret that the issue of IoT security is a Very Big Deal these days. Our brave new world of perpetually connected devices—appliances, cameras, thermostats, cars—has created a proportionately huge world of network security problems. The essential dilemma is that all these Internet-connected "smart" devices are often unprotected and easy to hack. Depending on the situation, they can leak sensitive data, generate worrisome surveillance problems, or even present legitimate physical dangers.

IoT security is an enormous, complicated, and really quite serious topic. Those in the market for in-depth analysis will want to consult our more sober assessments. Here we take a high-altitude POV, looking at IoT hacks that have made headlines in recent years, with an eye toward the weird, the funny, and the scary.

Everyone knows someone who doesn’t take the security of home appliances seriously enough. These are the stories you need to help them focus.