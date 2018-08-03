Top bachelors and masters cybersecurity degree programs

The strong demand for cybersecurity talent has inspired many of the leading colleges and universities to develop new degree programs in the area. Many are offered online, so anyone seeking to enter the field or take their skills to the next level has access to quality security education.

All of the programs listed here have career services focused on helping graduates find employment. We've also provided links for employers to learn more about how they can recruit from those programs.

Trends in cybersecurity degree curricula

Most of the undergraduate programs listed here cover cybersecurity basics, including pen-testing, network security, risk assessment and forensics. Some are designed to meet the Center of Academic Excellence (CAE) requirements set forth by the National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This program funds programs that provide training that the NSA and DHS deems necessary to reduce the vulnerability of the US information infrastructure.

Several programs have concentrations in secure software development, covering state-of-the-art tools and development methodologies. Schools that offer development courses typically have concentrations in security ethics, too.

Many of the graduate programs are designed with the assumption that its graduates could end up in management positions. You see courses and concentrations that have a business focus, teaching, for example, how to estimate costs, communicate with executive management, or plan a budget.

Bachelors Programs

American Military University

The Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity provides students with both theory and know-how required to strategically assess, plan, design, and implement effective cybersecurity defenses in the public and private sectors. Through this online IT bachelor’s program, students learn research, writing, math, and analytical skills, along with an in-depth understanding of cybercrime.

Notable specialties: Coursework in AMU’s bachelor’s degree aligns to the general objectives of the International Association of Computer Investigative Specialists (IACIS) certification and meets the topical requirements for the Department of Defense Directive 8570.1M Information Assurance Management (IAM) Technical I, Technical II, Technical III, Management I, Management II, and Management III categories.

Location: Online

I want to recruit from AMU

I want to enroll at AMU

Excelsior College

Bachelor’s in Cybersecurity Degrees programs at Excelsior College will prepare you to protect critical information and cyber assets through organizational prevention, detection, countering and recovery methods. Excelsior's cybersecurity degrees are also aligned with the academic requirements for cybersecurity set by the National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Notable specialties: The program has two tracks to choose from: Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity (Without Concentration) and Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity (Cyber Operations).

Location: Albany, NY

I want to recruit from Excelsior College

I want to enroll at Excelsior College

Liberty University

Liberty University created the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology with Data Networking and Security Specialization to help develop IT cybersecurity professionals. Liberty offers information systems (IS), IT, and computer science (CS) degrees that prepares students for the IT field, specifically related to cybersecurity.

Notable specialties: Liberty offers three cybersecurity career paths:

Security GRC: Get involved in the security governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) of an organization.

Get involved in the security governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) of an organization. Security technology: Prepares students to provide a security architecture of the enterprise network and systems. The security architecture will be based on a risk assessment.

Prepares students to provide a security architecture of the enterprise network and systems. The security architecture will be based on a risk assessment. Secure development: Prepares students to solve tomorrow's cybersecurity challenges.

Location: Online

I want to recruit from Liberty University

I want to enroll at Liberty University

Regent University

The Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity, offered online and on campus, prepares students to begin or advance technology and network security careers in government, military, manufacturing, service, education and other private, public and nonprofit sectors. The program’s course work teaches students to create and execute a digital security strategy that supports and defends data resources managed by your employer.

Notable specialties: Students learn how to gather data and evidence employed in prosecuting cybercrimes, and to develop security safeguards and disaster recovery plans; develop ethical, innovative and practical intelligence, and networking solutions based on strategic technology applications and data-driven assessments; and learn how to defend computer networks against attacks by worms, viruses and other criminal acts.

Location: Virginia Beach, VA, and online

I want to recruit from Regent University

I want to enroll at Regent University

Saint Leo University Online

The BS – Cybersecurity program in Saint Leo’s School of Business exposes students to the fundamentals needed for entry-level positions involving cybersecurity. Students will experience and learn security tools and technologies that are used by cybersecurity professionals in their daily work activities. This is done through a virtual lab environment where students have the unique opportunity to fully immerse themselves in a mock IT infrastructure and real-world software tools with realistic security scenarios.

Notable specialties: The program introduces students to the principles of cybersecurity, penetration testing and ethical hacking, various computer and network protection controls, and managing the implementation and maintenance of security devices, systems, procedures and countermeasures.

Location: Saint Leo, FL, and online

I want to recruit from Saint Leo University

I want to enroll at Saint Leo University



Southern New Hampshire University

The Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity online program teaches skills to defend and protect networks and information systems. SNHU's online cybersecurity degree provide a foundation in computing and security principles, and hands-on critical application using industry standard tools.

Notable specialties: SNHU offers a cybersecurity concentration: Secure Programming. It helps students gain a foundation in cybersecurity principles and practice; use industry-standard programming tools and methodologies to develop and assess software systems and programs; and determine appropriate models, methodologies, and strategies that maximize product quality and security within the software development lifecycle.

Location: Online

I want to recruit from SNHU

I want to enroll at SNHU



University of Arizona South

The Cyber Operations, Bachelor of Applied Science program gives students extensive hands-on experience and develops the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to succeed in defense, law enforcement and private industry.

Notable specialties: This technical, interdisciplinary program offers two degree tracks: The Engineering Track is grounded in the computer science, networking and cybersecurity disciplines, and it conforms to the National Security Agency (NSA) Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations (CAE-CO) academic requirements for low level programming; software reverse engineering; operating system theory; secure software development and security analysis; mathematics and algorithms; networking; cellular and mobile technologies; cloud computing; offensive and defensive cyber operations; and cyber law, ethics and policy. The Defense and Forensics Track encompasses offensive and defensive cyber operations, cyber threat intelligence, malware analysis, networking and digital forensics. It conforms to the academic requirements for the NSA Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations (CAE-CO) and Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) for fundamental security principles, vulnerabilities and networking; digital forensics; offensive and defensive cyber operations; introduction to cryptography; probability and statistics; and cyber law, ethics and policy.

Location: Online

I want to recruit from University of Arizona South

I want to enroll at University of Arizona South

University of Illinois at Springfield

In the UIS Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Security (ISS) program, students will learn the fundamentals of information security including design and implementation of secure systems, security assessment, and computer security ethics. The B.S. in ISS is offered in both on-ground and online formats.

Notable specialties: Students will learn the fundamentals of information security including design and implementation of secure systems, security assessment, and computer security ethics.

Location: Springfield, IL

I want to recruit from UIS

I want to enroll at UIS

University of Maryland University College

The UMUC BS Cybersecurity program offers an array of cybersecurity bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, and certificates in subjects ranging from digital forensics to cyber policy.

Notable specialties: The UMUC Cyber Padawans competition team provides students with real-world experience and networking opportunities.

Location: Largo, MD, and online

I want to recruit from UMUC

I want to enroll at UMUC

Walden University

The Criminal Justice: Computer Information Systems and Security bachelor of science program is designed to help students understand the technology infrastructure that underlies information systems. Students will learn to prevent information security network attacks; study criminal theories and behavior to discover the proper way to conduct a criminal investigation; explore standard operating procedures for identifying, planning for and responding to terrorist threats, and identify patterns and trends related to terrorism.

Notable specialties: Course concentrations include: Computer information and security; criminal investigation; homeland security.

Location: Online

I want to recruit from Walden University

I want to enroll at Walden University

Western Governors University

WGU’s online B.S. Cybersecurity and Information Assurance degree program was designed with input from cybersecurity experts and leading IT employers to meet the most recent Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and National Security Agency (NSA) guidelines.

Notable specialties: This degree program includes multiple industry-recognized certifications including those from CompTIA, CIW, EC-Council and ISC that are built into the curriculum and do not add time or cost.

Location: Online

I want to recruit from WGU

I want to enroll at WGU

Wilmington University

The B.S. in Computer and Network Security program prepares who are capable of protecting networks from intrusion, protecting computers from viruses, and retrieving data as evidence from computers used in the commission of fraud and other corporate crimes. It has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Information Assurance/Cybersecurity through academic year 2021 by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

Notable specialties: Gain the technical and forensic training to locate, recover, and analyze digital evidence with Wilmington University Digital Evidence Discovery and Digital Evidence Investigation certificates. These certificates offer forensic training for students to provide the skills to locate, recover, and analyze digital evidence.

Location: New Castle, DE, and online

I want to recruit from Wilmington University

I want to enroll at Wilmington University

Masters Programs

Berkeley School of Information

UC Berkeley School of Information’s (I School) Master of Information and Cybersecurity (MICS) is an accredited program designed to train students with professional experience for a career in cybersecurity. Delivered online, MICS provides the technical skills and contextual knowledge students need to assume leadership positions in private sector technology companies as well as government and military organizations.

Notable specialties: The leadership-focused interdisciplinary MICS curriculum teaches students how to develop solutions for complex cybersecurity challenges. Students will learn how to manage cyber risk in the service of strategic decision making. The MICS program offers students mastery of core technical skills and fluency in the business, political, and legal context for cybersecurity.

Location: Online

I want to recruit from Berkeley School of Information

I want to enroll at Berkeley School of Information

Boston University Metropolitan College

The Master of Criminal Justice, Cybercrime Investigation & Cybersecurity Concentration allows students to develop competency and practical knowledge, enabling them to work with various issues related to cybercrime. Students who successfully complete the concentration are eligible to take the forensic examiner exams. BU offers both campus and online programs.