12 things every IT security professional should know

Few complex professions change with the velocity of IT security. Practitioners are faced with an average of 5,000 to 7,000 new software vulnerabilities a year. That’s like springing 15 new leaks in your defenses every day. That’s on top of the tens of millions of unique malware programs that threaten your IT environment each year.

Amid this deluge of constant threats, a single slip-up could compromise the crown jewels and put your company in an unwanted media spotlight, hurt your revenues, and get people fired.

This is not to say that your team can’t successfully fight back. Of course it can – and will.

Here are twelve things every computer security professional should know to successfully fight the good fight.