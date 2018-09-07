6 ways companies fail at security fundamentals

While advanced cyber attacks grab the attention in headlines, often companies are undone by failing to adhere to the basics of cyber security best practices. Tripwire recently released its State of Cyber Hygiene report, which looks at how well organizations are deploying the basic security controls the Center for Internet Security (CIS) refers to as “cyber hygiene.” These include monitoring, benchmarking, patching, configuring and remediating.

The study, based on a survey of 306 IT security professionals, suggests many organizations are failing at the security fundamentals which can help harden an organization’s defenses and reduce the chances of successful attacks.